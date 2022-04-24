The Canberra Times
Anzac Day commemorated at Dawn Service at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra

By Peter Brewer
Updated April 25 2022 - 12:54am, first published April 24 2022 - 10:29pm
In the cool, still air of a Canberra autumn morning, more than 18,000 people gathered for the largest Anzac Day Dawn Service in three years at the Australian War Memorial.

