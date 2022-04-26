We got to know Bernard Collaery in the early 1980s when each of us had children at Red Hill Primary School and were active in its Parents and Citizens association. We are disturbed and angry about the effects the prosecution by the Australian government is having on him and his family. He is an outstanding citizen of the ACT and a person of exceptional integrity and courage, who has made valuable contributions to our community.
