Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart names team to face New Zealand Warriors

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated April 26 2022 - 6:20am, first published 6:00am
Raiders co-captain Elliott Whitehead returns to the starting side. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Canberra Raiders co-captain Elliott Whitehead has been named to return to the NRL a week after suffering gruesome facial injuries that required plastic surgery.

