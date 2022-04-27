The rise of the "Teal" Independents has been variously characterised. John Howard has condemned them merely as anti-Liberal groupies seeking the downfall of the Coalition. Others have criticised them for only opposing sitting Liberal MPs and not standing in Labor seats. Still others have derided them as wealthy extreme Greens supported by the Climate 200 advocacy group led by Simon Holmes a Court. They are all wrong.
John Warhurst is an emeritus professor of political science at the Australian National University and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.
John Warhurst is an emeritus professor of political science at the Australian National University and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.