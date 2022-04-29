The Canberra Times
A Batemans Bay man will face court on negligent navigation charge after a drowning death on Moruya Heads

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated April 29 2022 - 7:53am, first published 5:30am
Treacherous and tricky to traverse during high seas, the Moruya Heads bar claimed another life on February 9. Picture: Marina Neil

A 67-year-old Batemans Bay man has been charged by police as the skipper of the boat which capsized while crossing the Moruya Heads bar on the South Coast, leading to the death of another man on board.

