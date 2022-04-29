A 67-year-old Batemans Bay man has been charged by police as the skipper of the boat which capsized while crossing the Moruya Heads bar on the South Coast, leading to the death of another man on board.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
