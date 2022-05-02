Wallabies coach Dave Rennie hopes rising confidence within Australia's Super Rugby ranks can help snap a 19-year Bledisloe Cup drought, but Darcy Swain has warned the task in clubland is about to get a whole lot tougher.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.