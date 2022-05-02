The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

'We've got to keep nailing it': Brumbies cross the Tasman for the first time in Super Rugby Pacific

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated May 2 2022 - 6:18am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darcy Swain says things will only get harder for the in-form Brumbies. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie hopes rising confidence within Australia's Super Rugby ranks can help snap a 19-year Bledisloe Cup drought, but Darcy Swain has warned the task in clubland is about to get a whole lot tougher.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.