Not quite a Walley World disappointment, but almost. This problem is compounded by the fact that many websites providing information on the Telstra Tower don't mention the closure or, as in the case of the official website, mention it in a very insignificant way while still espousing the wonderful views to be had from the tower. While the trip up is certainly still worthwhile, surely we can treat not just our local visitors but particularly tourists much better than that by providing more informative signage well before the last hurdle to their entry.