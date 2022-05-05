Three teenage boys wanted for questioning over thefts

Police are seeking dashcam or CCTV footage of three teenage boys seen walking throughout Banks, Conder, Gowrie and Chisolm early on Thursday morning.
Police want to speak with the teenagers in relation to a burglary in Banks, as well as attempted break-ins of a number of vehicles in nearby suburbs.
The teens are alleged to have entered a Banks premises through the back door, before taking cash and leaving the property damaged.
They are alleged to have later attempted to steal vehicles a short distance away in Conder, Gowrie and Chisolm.
One of the boys was described as wearing a black hooded jumper, black pants and Nike shoes. A second teenager was described as wearing a pink cap with a blonde rats tail and a red jumper. The third boy was described as wearing a red jumper and tracksuit pants.
Police are seeking footage from the area between 1am and 7.30am Thursday morning.
They said this was a reminder to Canberrans to not leave their homes unlocked and vehicles unattended to air out and warm up.
Acting Superintendent Rod Anderson said that thefts in the colder months weren't uncommon.
"While we know many Canberrans are tempted to warm up their vehicles before heading to work, doing so provides a prime opportunity for theft," Acting Superintendent Anderson said.
"Additionally, airing out your homes while going on morning walks, or heading to work means that your property is unsecure.
"We all need to do our part in minimising the opportunity for theft."
Anyone who can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories.
