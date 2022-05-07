The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Movies
Review

Review: Petite Maman is a warm drama about intergenerational friendship and loss

By Jane Freebury
Updated May 11 2022 - 4:01am, first published May 7 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Petite Maman (PG, 73 minutes)

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Movies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.