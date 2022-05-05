It was a "once in a lifetime" era for the Green Machine. Three premierships from four grand finals in six seasons.
Mal Meninga, Ricky Stuart and Laurie Daley. Say no more. Automatic picks in any Raiders team of the quadragenary.
So who of the current crop of Green Machinists would force their way into the Raiders' best 17 over the past 40 years?
Raiders patron John McIntyre reckoned there'd be a few in the conversation.
But the sheer weight of history makes it hard to oust that core group of club legends from any side. Glenn Lazarus, Bradley Clyde and Steve Walters.
Not surprising given the Raiders are still looking to end their 28-year premiership drought after their grand final triumphs in 1989, '90 and '94.
"When you look at the players of the past, that team of the late '80s through into the 90s they're once in a lifetime," McIntyre said.
"You'd have to say players like [Josh] Papalii, [Josh] Hodgson, [Joe] Tapine and Jack Wighton.
"Jack Wighton would make the [starting] side as long as Laurie Daley played centre."
So The Canberra Times has turned its hand to coming up with its own best 17 since the Raiders came into being for the 1982 season.
The Green Machine will celebrate their 40th anniversary this weekend, starting with their must-win game against the Canterbury Bulldogs at Canberra Stadium on Friday night.
This was a two-horse race. Gary Belcher or Brett Mullins?
Why not get the best of both worlds. Belcher in the No.1 jersey. Mullins on the wing. Hey, it's (mostly) worked for the NSW State of Origin side in recent years and ensures Mullins' breath-taking long-range tries are on tap.
One of the centres picks himself. Meninga. He also gets the nod as captain. One of the greatest players of all time, as well as one of the greatest leaders. NRL Immortal. Simple.
Sheer weight of numbers makes Jarrod Croker join him in the centres. Raiders all-time leading point scorer - third of any player in the history of the game. Most Raiders tries. And within reach of most games played for the club. Also gets the kicking duties.
Who to partner Mullins on the wing? John Ferguson, with an honourable mention to Noa Nadruku.
Nadruku's strike rate of 73 tries from 92 games is better, but "Chicka" has two premierships.
Stuart and Daley. Job done.
Current Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton's mounting a strong case with his Clive Churchill and Dally M medals so his versatility gets him in the No.14 jersey on the bench.
Special mention to dual premiership half Chris O'Sullivan.
Lazarus is arguably the greatest prop of all time and imagine a front row with current Raider Josh Papalii.
It's impossible to go past Steve Walters at dummy half, although you'd have a more-than-handy back-up in Simon Woolford or Josh Hodgson.
You could mount a case to bring in either of those in place of Wighton on the bench.
But you can't go past the Raiders' 1994 premiership backrow of David Furner, Jason Croker and Clyde.
Along with Wighton - Ruben Wiki, Brent Todd and Gary Coyne.
Wiki provides almost the ultimate utility value across his career - from premiership winning centre, to the second row and prop. But expect beast mode when he comes on wherever it is.
Best 17 of the past 40 years: 1. Gary Belcher, 2. Brett Mullins, 3. Mal Meninga (c), 4. Jarrod Croker, 5. John Ferguson, 6. Laurie Daley, 7. Ricky Stuart, 8. Glenn Lazarus, 9. Steve Walters, 10. Josh Papalii, 11. David Furner, 12. Jason Croker, 13. Bradley Clyde. Interchange: 14. Jack Wighton, 15. Ruben Wiki, 16. Brent Todd, 17. Gary Coyne.
NRL ROUND NINE
Friday: Canberra Raiders v Canterbury Bulldogs at Canberra Stadium, 6pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Jarrod Croker, 4. Matthew Timoko, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Matt Frawley, 7. Brad Schneider, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Adam Elliott, 10. Joseph Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead, 13. Ryan Sutton. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Corey Harawira-Naera, 16. Sebastian Kris, 17. Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: 18. Harry Rushton, 22. Sam Williams.
Bulldogs squad: 1. Matt Dufty, 2. Brent Naden, 3. Aaron Schoupp, 4. Jake Averillo, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. Matt Burton, 7. Kyle Flanagan, 8. Luke Thompson, 9. Jeremy Marshall-King, 10. Paul Vaughan, 11. Corey Waddell, 12. Tevita Pangai Junior, 13. Josh Jackson. Interchange: 14. Bailey Biondi-Odo. 15. Joe Stimson, 16. Max King, 17. Ava Seumanufagai. Reserves: 23. Jayden Okunbor, 25. Chris Patolo.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times.
