The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Coral Sea battle memorial damaged

By Letters to the Editor
May 8 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Battle of the Coral Sea veterans Gordon Johnson, left, and Derek Holyoake, right, with Ron Bell at the memorial in 2011. Picture: Richard Briggs.

Eighty years ago, between May 4 and May 8, 1942, the Battle of the Coral Sea raged in the waters between New Guinea and Solomon Islands.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.