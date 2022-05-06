ACT police have thanked the public for its assistance finding a missing 13-year-old girl.
The teenager was found safe and well, police said in a statement
On Friday evening, police called for public assistance to find the missing girl, after she was last seen more than a week ago.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
