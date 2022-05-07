The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Military promotions should have no place at the AWM

By Letters to the Editor
May 7 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Australian War Memorial. Picture: Karleen Minney

ACT Labor and the Canberra Liberals are clearly out of touch with community opinion on whether vested interests should be able to buy publicity at the AWM ("Greens, Labor split on war firms support", canberratimes.com.au, May 5).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.