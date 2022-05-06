Some parts of ACT parks and reserves will be closed for the safety of visitors during vertebrate pest species control operations in May and June.
The ACT Parks and Conservation Service will undertake an aerial control program to help manage the harmful impacts of feral animals such as pigs and deer on the environment.
This is being implemented after two successful aerial control operations last year.
The latest program will be effective from 12.01am on Monday, May 9 until 11.59pm on Friday, June 3 of this year.
The Minister for Planning and Land Management, Mick Gentleman, says the aim of the program is to "reduce the impact of invasive species on our environment".
"Across our parks and reserves, feral pest animals like pigs and deer damage our threatened plant and animal species through grazing, antler rubbing, trampling, trail creation, ground disturbance and wallowing," he said.
Mr Gentleman says areas crucial to ACT's water supply, such as the Upper Cotter Catchment of Namadgi National Park, are suffering from pests damaging the ecosystem.
"Namadgi is still recovering from the 2019/2020 bushfire season and we know this recovery will continue for many years. Our approach to bushfire recovery is to facilitate natural regeneration," Mr Gentleman said.
"We understand these closures might affect some visitors' travel plans. However, this program will help our environment."
Areas to be closed include:
For further information on closures or park opening times, visit the ACT Parks website.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
