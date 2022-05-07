Police are calling for witnesses to come forward and seeking any dash cam footage from a road rage incident which occurred earlier this year.
Police are investigating a collision between two vehicles on the Tuggeranong Parkway, near the Cotter Road overpass.
On the afternoon of Thursday, February 3, a Mitsubishi Triton 4WD utility and a silver Kia Rio collided in the southbound lanes of the parkway.
As part of an ongoing investigation into the incident - police now believe that members of the public witnessed, drove by or have footage of the incident and they have not contacted police.
Anyone who was driving in the vicinity of the incident between 2:15pm and 2:55pm on February 3 is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Please quote reference 7027866. Information can be provided anonymously.
