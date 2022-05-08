The country is headed into week five of the 2022 federal election and both Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese started the day in Sydney.
Both parties made the most of Mother's Day, the Coalition promising $53 million to support IVF procedures for would-be mums and dads.
While Labor promised $11 million to help new parents connect with local playgroups.
Making his announcement at an IVF clinic in Melbourne, the Prime Minister was pressed on changes to the Religious Discrimination Act.
Asked how trans students would be protected, Mr Morrison rejected suggestion LGBTQI students had been discriminated against.
"There is no evidence of that at all, there's none," he told reporters on Sunday.
"The point is it doesn't happen ... religious schools themselves don't wish to do that."
Asked about the exchange, Mr Albanese said he supported a bill with protections in place for LGTBQI people.
"If people don't think that young people are discriminated against and vilified because of their sexuality, then that does not reflect reality," Mr Albanese said.
Taking a step back from the daily shouting match, ACM columnist Mark Kenny has reflected on the "top-shelf women running in key Liberal strongholds around the country".
"The emergence of female electoral power has the Coalition so petrified it has become hysterical," Mr Kenny has written this week.
Away from election mania, the Voice of Real Australia team has launched Disaster Country, a multimedia special examining the impact of recent climate disasters.
From the flood zone in the north to bushfire ravaged regions in the south, the team has chronicled the stories of climate refugees and battlers.
Further afield from election updates, a competition in NSW's south has shown what's possible with a bit of creativity and a hessian sack.
Canberran Jackie Roots won the judges vote and a new Singer sewing machine with her Bridgerton-style gown, during a fashions on the field event at the annual Robertson Potato Festival.
In the country's biggest competition of all, Mr Morrison and Mr Albanese will face a second leaders' debate on Sunday evening, with both candidates taking questions from the media.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
