The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: Mum's the word on day 28 of the election campaign

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated May 8 2022 - 7:38am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Scott Morrison, wife Jenny, daughters Lily and Abbey and mother Marion at a Liberal Party rally on Day 28 of the 2022 federal election campaign. Picture: AAP

The country is headed into week five of the 2022 federal election and both Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese started the day in Sydney.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.