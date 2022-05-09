Why this election should be all about trust

Member for Indi Dr Helen Haines, has been a strong advocate for an independent anti-corruption commission, introducing the Australian Federal Integrity Commission bill in 2020, which was blocked in parliament. Mr Morrison likened Dr Haines' proposed commission to a Kangaroo Court, reflecting the "sort of show" the NSW ICAC delivered in its "most shameful attacks on the former premier of New South Wales." But, one could argue that an ICAC incapable of investigating corruption at the highest echelons of its jurisdiction, exposing its findings to the people the government serves, would be more like a Kangaroo Court than one that errs on the side of investigating evidenced allegations.