The Brumbies are chasing a momentous victory on Friday night when they face the Crusaders, but to do so they'll have to achieve something they haven't done since their 2004 premiership season.
That was the last time the Brumbies won four games against New Zealand teams in a Super Rugby regular season, and at Canberra Stadium this week they'll have the chance to do it again.
In their way is a formidable Crusaders team they haven't beaten since 2009. It's a tough challenge, but not one they're backing away from. And they want to make sure as many Brumbies fans as possible are in their corner to cheer them on.
"It's very exciting," newly re-signed flyhalf Noah Lolesio said.
"It's always a good match-up against the Crusaders as we saw last year when we just lost in the final minute.
"They have threats all over the park, so we really need to be on our A-game.
"We feed off the fans and we thought at our last home game there was an awesome atmosphere, so hopefully many more fans can come and support us Brumbies."
The ACT side doesn't just want to hear the loud and proud supporters make their presence known at Canberra Stadium, they also want them to be a part of this special ride the team is on.
Sitting second on the Super Rugby ladder, the season finale could most certainly come through the capital and the team is playing a scintillating brand of rugby union along the way.
"It's a fortress for us and we honestly do thrive off the crowd, so it'd be awesome to see a packed stadium," Lolesio said.
"If we keep putting in positive results like this, without thinking too far forward, there could potentially be a grand final here.
"It'd be huge for rugby in Canberra and in Australia, and Canberra rugby means so much to me.
"Not just for myself, but for all the boys here - it'd be unbelievable."
That's a tantalising prospect for Lolesio especially, having moved to Canberra at a young age to forge his career.
The playmaker was relieved to finally sign the dotted line on a new deal with the club to keep him in Australian rugby until the end of 2024, allowing him to focus on securing the Wallabies' No.10 jersey long-term.
"It's nice to put aside all the negotiations now, because they were going on for a while," Lolesio said.
"It just makes me more hungry knowing that I'm definitely staying for the next couple of years.
"But what I've learned is there's no certainty at any spot, so I've got to keep competing and improving because I know I'm far from the finished product - which is exciting in a way, too."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
