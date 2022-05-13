The family in A Chiara seem very close-knit, perhaps intensely so, as cinematographer Tim Curtin weaves Claudio (Claudio Rotolo) and his three daughters together in a tapestry of fluid close-ups. Some of this familiarity comes naturally, as Claudio and the girls are in fact already a family, the Rotolos. The mother, Carmela (Carmela Fumo) is, however, from another local Calabrian family, in the town of Gioia Tauro in the toe of Italy from which the filmmakers drew their cast. As I understand it, all are non-actor community members.