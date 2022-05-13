This, and his painful, unexpected recovery, inspire to turn his life around in a big way. He decides - to the shock of Carmen and his family - that he will become a priest. But nothing comes easy and Stu has to fight for acceptance into the seminary - Monsignor Kelly (Malcolm McDowell) is sceptical about his suitability. In fact, we see Stu's plain-speaking sincerity can make connections where other, ostensibly more suitable candidates - like the patronising Jacob (Cody Fern) - cannot. But then there's another test for Stu: he is diagnosed with a rare muscular disease and the prognosis is dire.