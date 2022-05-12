None of the candidates' handouts discuss BTL (below-the-line voting). Only the Greens' handout even shows all the Senate candidates below the line, but the text is too small to read. Both Kim Rubenstein and David Pocock only have a one and two in each other's squares, and you have to read the text to make sure you fill in one to six above the line for a valid vote. I hope this doesn't lead to informal votes not being counted.