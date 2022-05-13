The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Jenni Tarrant's triumph: popular Kingston hairdresser is now an author and has an OAM

By Megan Doherty
May 13 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenni Tarrant in her hair salon Bond Hair Religion in Kingson on Friday. Picture: Karleen Minney

It's fitting that the book Jenni Tarrant has co-authored is called Roar and the cover shows a woman revealing her inner lioness. Because Jenni is nothing but a lionheart.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.