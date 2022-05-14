The Canberra Times
Canberra records 1001 new cases of COVID-19

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
May 14 2022
Canberra's COVID cases remained just over 1000 in the 24 hours to 8pm Friday, with 71 people in hospital with the virus.

