A key part of the ACT's program to administer as many COVID-19 vaccinations as it could through the spring lockdown last year will close at the end of the month.
The mass-vaccination clinic at the Australian Institute of Sport Arena will shut on May 31, 271 days after it was opened to provide capacity to deliver 24,000 vaccinations a week.
The vaccination clinic - which is closing ahead of upgrades to the Commonwealth-owned building to reopen it for sporting fixtures - has delivered close to 286,000 vaccinations since it opened in September.
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the facility had greatly contributed to Canberra becoming one of the world's most vaccinated cities.
"With more than 97 per cent of eligible Canberrans having already received their two primary COVID vaccine doses and more than 75 per cent of those aged 16 and over up-to-date with their booster, a mass clinic like the AIS Arena is no longer necessary," Ms Stephen-Smith said.
Ms Stephen-Smith said Canberrans would continue to receive their vaccinations from their general practitioners
"Getting vaccinated is still as important as ever, however, and I encourage anyone who is eligible for a COVID19 vaccine and has been meaning to come to the AIS Arena clinic to walk in and get vaccinated before it closes - no appointment is needed," she said.
Ms Stephen-Smith thanked the health staff who had worked at the clinic, saying their continued dedication and effort had helped Canberra achieve its world-leading vaccination coverage.
The ACT government's access and sensory vaccination clinic, along with the equity to access program, will continue to provide vaccination services to Canberrans who needed them.
Seventy-five people with COVID-19 were being cared for in Canberra hospitals on Saturday night, as the territory recorded 885 new cases and no deaths.
The infections reported were the smallest number since May 9, however there is often a drop at the weekend as testing numbers decline.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
