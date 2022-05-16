The Canberra Times
David Pocock requests Advance Australia be prosecuted over fake 'Greens Superman' ads

Karen Barlow
Updated May 16 2022 - 5:36am, first published 1:50am
Independent ACT senate candidate David Pocock is to seek prosecution over the fake "Greens Superman" ads depicting him and fellow independent candidate Zali Steggall as closet Greens, after they were found by the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) to be in breach of section 329 of the Electoral Act.

