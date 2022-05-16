Independent ACT senate candidate David Pocock is to seek prosecution over the fake "Greens Superman" ads depicting him and fellow independent candidate Zali Steggall as closet Greens, after they were found by the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) to be in breach of section 329 of the Electoral Act.
In a statement, Mr Pocock said he had written to the AEC requesting that right-wing group Advance Australia be prosecuted for what he regards as a "flagrant breach of Australian electoral law".
Ms Steggall, the independent candidate for Warringah, wants a retraction to be sent to her Sydney electorate to "set things right".
"This behaviour from Advance Australia is corrosive for our democracy and underscores how critical it is that we have federal truth in political advertising laws, backed up by serious penalties, something I have been calling for over many years," Mr Pocock said.
"It says a lot about my opponents that they are relying on false and misleading advertising to try and scare people instead of presenting their own ideas for the future of our great city."
The well-funded attack ad campaign has been found by the AEC "likely to mislead or deceive an elector in relation to the casting of a vote".
The AEC has told The Canberra Times is it still considering whether to refer the matter to the Australian Federal Police.
The maximum penalty for breaching section 329 of the Electoral Act is a fine of $22,200 or three years jail, or both, for an individual. For a body corporate, the maximum fine is $111,000.
In a statement, the AEC said Advance Australia does not agree that the signs breach the Electoral Act, however, it has now agreed not to further display the signage.
If the group tries to tweak the ads and display them again, it must run them past the AEC first with 48 hours' notice.
It comes after Australia's main election body made a preliminary ruling that the ads targeting Mr Pocock were not misleading. In the time since, Mr Pocock's campaign said it received more than 100 complaints that he was a Green and the ads spread to Ms Steggall's Sydney campaign.
Mr Pocock welcomed the ruling, but said it was disappointing that it has taken three weeks to come to the decision.
"We had dozens and dozens of people contact us, confused and angry about it and the fact is that tens of thousand of Canberrans have already voted," he told reporters in Canberra.
Ms Steggall also welcomed the ruling, called on Advance Australia to make amends.
"The damage has been done all over Warringah. It only seems fair that they issue a retraction and send it to the electorate to set things right," she said in a statement.
The faces of Mr Pocock and Ms Steggall were shown in the signs with their names (in a style similar to that used in electoral matter authorised by or on behalf of those candidates) and wearing clothing containing the official logo of the Australian Greens.
A statement from the AEC said the signage, "contains no other images or phrases that correct the representation made by the images".
"Both candidates in question are not endorsed by the Australian Greens. The signage has appeared on trucks, including trucks parked near pre-poll voting centres. The signage is authorised by Advance Australia," the statement said.
The statement said the AEC, or a candidate, can seek an injunction in the Federal Court in relation to conduct that breaches section 329.
The group behind the attack ads, Advance Australia, has been on a mission to be the conservative, hard-right answer to the progressive Get Up. It has links to at least three political allies of ACT Liberal Senator Zed Seselja.
Mr Pocock said the matter is cause for better truth in political advertising laws.
"It should not be up on voters to have to wade through the nonsense and lies come election time. It is something we can clean up. We just need the political will to do it," he said.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
