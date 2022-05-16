The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Touch of lime in Underground Spirits' commemorative Raiders gin

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
May 16 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Canberra Raiders player Terry Campese with the Underground Spirits' gin for the club's 40th anniversary. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

If you were to make a gin to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Canberra Raiders what botanicals would you want to include? A drop of Mal Meninga's sweat? A blade of grass from Canberra Stadium? A hair off the chin of Victor the Viking? A little spice from a post-game press conference courtesy of coach Ricky Stuart?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.