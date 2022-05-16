If you were to make a gin to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Canberra Raiders what botanicals would you want to include? A drop of Mal Meninga's sweat? A blade of grass from Canberra Stadium? A hair off the chin of Victor the Viking? A little spice from a post-game press conference courtesy of coach Ricky Stuart?
When Underground Spirits joined forces with the Raiders to produce a gin that told the rugby league club's history some interesting conversations were had, admits chief executive officer Claudia Roughley, but she will neither confirm nor deny that the story of the gin goes that deep.
"I love telling stories through gin and this one certainly does that," she says.
"The Raiders are such a big part of Canberra and to be able to collaborate with them was a real celebration. They're the only NRL club with their own gin and we couldn't be prouder to be a part of that."
Since it was released at the gala dinner on May 7, the gin has been selling faster than Brett Mullins streaming down the sideline. A lot of sales have come from interstate and many people were buying two bottles.
"Maybe one to drink now and one to hold onto for the next premiership," says Roughley.
The gin does incorporate lime.
"Native limes are uniquely Australian, wear their luminous green on the outside, and are bursting with high energy and intensity, just like the Raiders," says Roughley.
Three different types of lime have been used: desert lime, dooja lime and finger lime.
"Triple premierships in the Raiders' history, triple the lime," Roughley says.
She suggests serving it with a splash of lime. The gin drinks fresh and balanced and is something very different to what the company has done before.
The last time former Raider Terry Campese got roped into helping promote a Raiders-themed drink, The Canberra Times had him bathing in an ice-cold milk bath full of Raiders lime milk in 2018.
"That bath was colder than any ice bath I've ever been in," says the 139-game veteran, who these days is more partial to a sophisticated gin on a Friday afternoon.
Indeed, he's about to embark on a new career as a restaurateur. His Burrito Bar and Smokin Burgers n' Ribs venues will hopefully be open by the end of this week.
The fully licensed venue will also offer signature margaritas, cocktails, and a range of local and imported beers, wines and spirits.
We did float the idea of getting him to bathe in a tub of gin.
"I'd much rather bathe in this gin than in milk," he says. "But I'd rather drink it."
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
