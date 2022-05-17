Prime Minister Scott Morrison has taken a swipe at Labor for not releasing its election costings while simultaneously trying to spruik its housing superannuation pitch to win over home buyers.
In Darwin on Tuesday, Mr Morrison further outlined the Coalition's plan to tackle the housing crisis, with the Prime Minister also acknowledging supply constraints were a driving factor of recent price surges.
Advertisement
The daily press conference also included comments over more potential powers to the World Health Organisation to respond to pandemics.
Super for housing was a key policy outlined at the Coalition's campaign launch on Sunday in Brisbane and marked significant policy responses between the two major parties.
Labor at its campaign launch outlined its Help to Buy policy, which is a shared equity scheme that is designed to drop the size of a mortgage when buying a house.
The Liberal version sees first home buyers able to access up to 40 per cent of their superannuation savings to put towards a deposit.
Mr Morrison pointed out his rendition would keep government out of owning part of an Australian's home.
"Our super home-buyer policy is to ensure that young people can use their own money," he said.
"They don't want the government to own their house. They want to own their house."
Mr Morrison was asked whether he would sign a global treaty if re-elected to give WHO more powers to respond to a pandemic.
READ MORE:
He would not commit to signing a possible treaty, but hinted he was open to the discussion.
"The problem is we don't know what happened at the start of this pandemic and I was the one calling to ensure that we had an independent process to understand what happened so it couldn't be repeated," he said.
The comments follow on from world health authorities not being able to conduct a full and transparent investigation into COVID-19.
Australia was a leading voice in pushing for investigation into the origins of the virus in China.
"I have been in the vanguard of those moves internationally to ensure that there is greater protection for world health to ensure that those ... authorities can come and understand what's going on and be able to assist countries to be able to prevent the spread and outbreak of major infectious diseases," Mr Morrison said.
The Prime Minister also lashed out at Labor for not releasing costings for a number of its election policies, which the Coalition has lodged to Treasury and the Department of Finance.
Advertisement
"How can you trust an opposition that says they want to take the reins of the Australian economy when they haven't been prepared to share with you what their policies cost and submit them to independent costing as we have done," Mr Morrison said.
Wednesday's press conference was also used to try and turn the election back to the cost of living debate, with the Prime Minister boasting the Coalition one-off $250 welfare payment and a reduction in prices for drugs on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme would curb price pressures.
He also outlined stage three tax cuts would assist in putting more money back into the pockets of Australians.
Wages were also on the agenda, with the Prime Minister claiming he would support a wage increase based on recommendations by the Fair Work Commission.
"The best way for that to happen is to get unemployment down, ensure economy grows and that businesses are succeeding which enables them to provide sustainable wage rises for workers across this country," Mr Morrison said.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.