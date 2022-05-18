A loss for the Coalition government would have many consequences, the first being a change of leader. Morrison would step down. The choice would probably be between Josh Frydenberg, the Treasurer and deputy leader, who represents centrist Liberals, and Peter Dutton, the Defence Minister, representing the Queensland right. But Frydenberg could either be weakened by the loss of moderate supporters in the election, or even defeated in his own electorate. If Dutton was the new leader, the Liberal Party would have moved further rightwards. Would a new opposition leader seek consensus, or try to blast the new Labor government from office as Tony Abbott did?