Albanese's grace under pressure is a refreshing change

By Letters to the Editor
May 19 2022 - 7:30pm
Anthony Albanese's refusal to rise to the bait when taunted by the PM shows character. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Journalism was once an art: respected and civilised. These smart-alec "gotcha" questions have no place in political interviews. If journalists can't ask constructive questions, they shouldn't ask any at all.

