Albanese's grace under pressure is a refreshing change

At least the ALP has put forward concrete ideas in regard to developing manufacturing in Australia, to lifting the wages of ordinary working people, and caring for older Australians and those with a disability. They have clear processes for lessening the gender pay gap. And, most importantly, they have set out a vision for where they want Australia to go. The only promise which stands out for the LNP is their decision to once again attack the public service by cutting more money from it. The LNP has no vision.