It's time women started signing up for the Liberal Party

There is only one way forward, and that is to completely reinvigorate the Liberal Party. Turn it into a party where women are welcome both as party members and as local members, as ministers and in cabinet. Ditch the deranged and entirely out-of-control factionalism, and seize control from the cold dead hands of the ultra-right Liberals. Make your blue a little tealer. Why, you ask? Because that's where the future of your party is. How is it possible that Allegra Spender is not the local Liberal candidate for Wentworth? My guess is that even though she is Liberal to the core, she just cannot with the current party.

