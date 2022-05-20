A man broke into a Canberra home and woke and assaulted two women he didn't know, before trying to get them to conceal evidence of his crime, police say.
Police said on Friday morning that the man broke into a home in Ainslie on the evening of March 4.
"The man, who was unknown to the occupants, awoke a sleeping woman in her bedroom and assaulted her," they said in a statement.
"A second resident of the home entered the bedroom and the man also allegedly assaulted her.
"The man then allegedly made threats to the women and forced them to shower and wipe down surfaces, in an effort to conceal forensic evidence."
Police said that after examining forensic evidence at the scene, they identified a 35-year-old Sydney man, who was on parole, as a suspect.
They said NSW police arrested him on Wednesday, and he was extradited to appear in the the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday.
"He will face one count of burglary, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of forcible confinement, and two counts of threatening a participant in a criminal investigation. Bail will be opposed."
