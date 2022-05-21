The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022

Federal election 2022: Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese says he's left nothing on the field as polls tighten

Finn McHugh
Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Finn McHugh, and Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated May 21 2022 - 2:17am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Anthony Albanese has declared "time on in the fourth quarter", less than 24 hours from potentially learning his fate in the federal election.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.