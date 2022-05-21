Tuggeranong Vikings flexed all their attacking muscle on Saturday afternoon against the winless Penrith Emus, claiming an 87-5 victory in their round five John I Dent Cup clash.
The Vikings scored a total of 13 tries in the one-sided affair, including four to debutant Isaac Seeto and two each to flyhalf Jack Evenden and shifty scrum-half Seamus Smith.
Advertisement
"We scored a lot of tries. Last week was a tough, grinding game, so it was good to use the ball and what was pleasing is we kept our standard up," Tuggeranong coach Nick Scrivener told The Canberra Times.
"It's always annoying to let in any tries," he added, with the Emus able to get on the board in the final minutes.
Seeto was the star of the show on a crisp, sun-drenched day at Viking Park. The former Queanbeyan Whites winger dominated his opposite man from the get-go, scoring his opening try just three minutes in.
"I'm really pleased for him. That's his first first-grade game," Scrivener said, with a few injuries during the week giving Seeto his opportunity.
"He finished quite well for us and it's a good sign when your winger is scoring tries that we're playing well."
Another standout on Saturday was Evenden, who was on song with the boot, only missing two of his 13 conversion attempts in the later stages of the game.
Smith took out the highlight of the match however, collecting an ill-placed chip by Penrith before darting into space and putting in a kick-and-chase of his own, winning the footrace and scoring a sensational try.
"He's a determined bugger," Scrivener said of Smith. "He had a really good game, did a lot of running and still had petrol in the tank to do that."
Next Saturday will be a more difficult task for the Vikings as they face the Owls, currently sitting second on the ladder. But Scrivener believes his men will be up to the test.
"ANU will be a lot stronger than Penrith were, so we'll just review what we can out of this," he said.
"It's going to be a really tough next week, so straight back into it on Monday."
AT A GLANCE
John I Dent Cup round five
TUGGERANONG VIKINGS 87 (Isaac Seeto 4, Jack Evenden 2, Seamus Smith 2, Trai Henderson, Baden Godfrey, Cooper Taekata, Andrew Robinson, Kichie Navuso tries; Jack Evenden 11 conversions) bt PENRITH EMUS 5 (Fomai Fomai try) at Viking Park.
QUEANBEYAN WHITES 47 (Zane Marolt 2, Davea Teoteo, Jackson Stuart, Harry Buckley, Oliver Efkarpidis tries; Emmanuel Posantzis 6 conversions) bt UNI-NORTH OWLS 33 (Joshua Vainikolo, Ignacio Bonsembiante, Byron Hollingworth, Callum Frawley Richardson, Joshua Reis tries; Jordan Thompson 4 conversions) at ANU Oval.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.