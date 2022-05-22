It wasn't just Josh Papalii's 250th NRL game that set the tone for the Canberra Raiders. It was the big man himself.
He was brilliant in leading the Green Machine to an emphatic 32-12 victory over an insipid South Sydney at Dubbo on Sunday.
Canberra's third consecutive win brought the Raiders level with the Rabbitohs on five wins, just points differential keeping the Green Machine outside the top eight.
But the win could have come at a cost with fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad forced off at half-time with a hamstring injury - opening the door for exciting young fullback Xavier Savage to potentially enjoy an extended period in the side.
Canberra also lost halfback Matt Frawley before kick-off with gastro, while prop Ryan Sutton was ruled out with influenza on game day as well. The Raiders squad battled a flu outbreak in the build-up to the match.
The Rabbitohs lost three players to head knocks - Taane Milne, Liam Knight and Tevita Tatola.
Papalii was dominant in the middle - scoring a try, running for 132 metres and making eight tackle busts.
His first hit-up took Tevita Tatola out of game and his defence was typically tough, too.
He was outstanding from the very start in his 250th NRL game and was rewarded with a typically powerful try in the first half - crashing over from close range and beating three Bunnies.
It'll go nicely with the one he scored against the Rabbitohs to send the Green Machine into the 2019 grand final - a try Raiders coach Ricky Stuart rated as one of his two favourite moments of Papalii's career.
There were a few worries heading into the final quarter of the game, however, when Papalii took some time to regather his composure after copping a knock on his shoulder. But he was straight back up, putting his shoulder into bruising tackles to complete the game.
It came after Nick Cotric had opened the scoring courtesy of a lovely cut-out pass from Jack Wighton.
Wighton's defence was also typically brutal on his return from a two-game suspension as he looked to make up for lost time.
The pair were both lively early down the Raiders' left edge.
A strong Wighton tackle on Souths winger Taane Milne not only forced a turnover, but forced him off with a head knock as well.
That left edge is where the Raiders kept getting joy as they completely dominated the opening stanza.
Canberra hooker Tom Starling put good mate Hudson Young through a hole from close range, before the Raiders got their Harlem Globetrotter on.
Prop Corey Horsburgh's flick pass sent Young clear, who then found Starling with a no-look pass over his shoulder - with Starling then finding centre Sebastian Kris in support to score.
It had the Green Machine up 20-0 at the break.
Canberra had 60 per cent possession, completed at 85 per cent and had six line breaks to Souths' zero.
But there were concerns for Canberra with Nicoll-Klokstad limping into the sheds at half-time. He didn't return.
It didn't stop the Raiders' dominance, though.
They went from regathering a short goal-line dropout the length of the field for a Rapana flick pass to put Matt Timoko over - albeit with the Raiders centre having plenty of work to do to force his way across.
Rabbitohs hooker Damien Cook gave the home side a glimmer of hope with a piece of individual brilliance.
He darted through the Raiders' defensive line after a sixth-tackle play appeared to be going nowhere.
Cook then also prevented Wighton from going the length of the field to score - the Raiders five-eighth intercepted a Lachlan Ilias grubber to streak away.
It would have been a different story if it was Savage streaking away - as he showed when he got the ball in the middle of the field and sliced straight through the Rabbits' line for a long-range try.
That pace has Raiders fans excited about the young fullback.
Souths scored a consolation try through Alex Johnston off the back of a scrum.
The Raiders now host the Parramatta Eels in a massive game at Canberra Stadium next Sunday.
AT A GLANCE
CANBERRA RAIDERS 32 (Nick Cotric, Josh Papalii, Hudson Young, Sebastian Kris, Matt Timoko, Xavier Savage tries; Jordan Rapana 4 goals) bt SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS 12 (Damien Cook, Alex Johnston tries; Blake Taaffe 2 goals) at Dubbo. Referee: Peter Gough.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
