Dunlop man mistakes marked police car for mate's, tries to street race it on Ginniderra Drive, Florey: ACT Policing

By Olivia Ireland
May 23 2022 - 3:00am
A vehicle was seized after the driver tried to race police. Picture: ACT Policing

A Canberra man on his P-plates tried to race a fully marked police car after mistaking it for mates he thought wanted to race him, officers say.

