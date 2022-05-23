Whether out at the game or watching at home, Canberrans were busy on Saturday night keeping up with a thrilling rugby showdown at Bruce and the unfolding federal election results.
While the Brumbies were solely focused on defeating the Blues at Canberra Stadium - which they were unlucky not to achieve in a 21-19 loss - in the capital it's not easy to ignore the political news of the day.
That's especially true when one of those dominating headlines and in with a very good shot at a Senate seat is a former Brumby.
Between 2013-19, Scott Sio was side-by-side with David Pocock, playing in Canberra and for the Wallabies, and he and the team have keenly followed their mate's tilt at one of two ACT Senate seats in this election.
"I'm not going to stand here and say I know a lot about about politics, but as a friend, it's been really good to see Poey explore something outside of rugby," Sio said.
"It's quite tough when you're in this environment for such a long time, and you're so passionate about it, to pour yourself into something year-in, year-out, and then move on and find something else that you're equally as passionate about.
"So to see him flourish in a different environment has been very exciting for us as a group."
Pocock is vying to oust incumbent Liberal senator Zed Seselja, and join Labor's Katy Gallagher as an ACT representative in the upper house, with preferences expected to decide the final result in the coming days.
Sio is four years Pocock's junior, and has been inspired by the flanker's political pursuits. Sio said when the time comes for him to hang up his boots, he hopes that he can lean on Pocock for guidance on life after rugby.
"For me personally it's a good conversation to have, to see down the track where were my transition might lead me to, and any advice I can get from him," Sio said.
Just don't expect to see Sio's name appear on a ballot at the next election though.
"I don't think I'd excel in that in that arena unfortunately," Sio said, amused.
"Poey's got a lot more poise and patience. It's been great to follow that a lot more closely.
"It's a different battlefield for him, but we've always just wished him the best as a mate and I hope he does well."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
