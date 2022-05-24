The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Luke Drever, 38, and Kevin Reilly, 39, face Queanbeyan court sentencing for meth lab operation near Canberra

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated May 24 2022 - 9:03am, first published 8:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the equipment seized by police from a meth lab in Harolds Cross near Captains Flat. Inset: Luke Drever, one of the offenders. Pictures: NSW Police, Facebook

A co-operator of a clandestine drug lab near Canberra where nearly 50kg of methylamphetamine oil was manufactured claims his prison friends coerced him into it because he "would've been in fear of my life" if he refused.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.