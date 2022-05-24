Traffic incident on Tuggeranong Parkway near Lyons

Drivers were urged to avoid the northbound lane on Tuggeranong Parkway just before Hindmarsh Drive in Lyons after multiple cars were involved in a traffic incident on Tuesday night.
The road had opened by Wednesday, with one person transported to hospital in a stable condition.
Emergency services were in attendance, with multiple cars involved.
No serious injuries were reported.
Drivers were told to avoid the area as parts of the road were blocked off on Monday night, with only one lane open to traffic.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
