Traffic incident on Tuggeranong Parkway near Lyons

By Olivia Ireland
Updated May 24 2022 - 8:51pm, first published 9:55am
Emergency services are attending a scene in Lyons. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

Drivers were urged to avoid the northbound lane on Tuggeranong Parkway just before Hindmarsh Drive in Lyons after multiple cars were involved in a traffic incident on Tuesday night.

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.

