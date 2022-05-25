There is a lucky person walking around not knowing they have won $100,000 in Lotto.
The mystery player won the the first prize in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10574, which was drawn on Monday.
The ticket is unregistered, so officials from The Lott say they have no way of contacting the winner.
Advertisement
The winning entry was purchased at Oak Flats Newsagency, 74B Central Avenue in Oak Flats.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Oak Flats Newsagency owner Victor Costabile said he hoped the winner would be discovered soon.
"We're excited about the win," Mr Costabile said.
"We've been sharing the news with all our customers and everyone is over the moon.
"Every time we check someone's Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot ticket, we hope they're the winner. So far, that hasn't been the case, so we're just waiting now!"
MORE NEWS:
"The elusive winner is likely going about their day completely oblivious that they're now $100,000 richer," she said.
"We're encouraging all Lucky Lotteries players who purchased an entry from Oak Flats Newsagency to check their tickets as soon as possible.
"We recommend scouting high and low for any lottery tickets. Previous winners have found their valuable tickets in strange places - like pockets, car glove boxes and the bottom of draws.
"If you discover you are holding the winning ticket, contact the Lott on 131 868 to begin claiming your prize."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.