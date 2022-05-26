The Canberra Times

Another four climate change records broken in 2021

By Qamariya Nasrullah
Updated May 26 2022 - 8:37am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shall we talk about the weather instead of politics? It's not good news. Picture: Shutterstock.

The past seven years, from 2015 to 2021, have been the seven warmest years on record.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.