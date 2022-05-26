Scott Morrison's time in The Lodge was terminal as soon as Labor declared victory on Saturday.
Now a removalist truck spotted outside the historic building has signalled the end to the former prime minister's residence there.
An orange Allied Moving Services truck heralded the exit on Thursday, as Mr Morrison leaves the official residences for prime ministers and returns to life in the Sutherland Shire.
Advertisement
Not that Mr Morrison ever made a home of The Lodge. Upon becoming prime minister in 2018, he followed in the footsteps of his mentor John Howard and chose to make Kirribilli House on Sydney's harbour his main residence.
Apart from parliamentary sitting weeks, Mr Morrison preferred to reside at Kirribilli House.
However COVID kept the prime minister in The Lodge more than he probably expected upon taking the top job. He spent two weeks in isolation there in late 2021 when he returned from a trip to the United States.
That was when the former PM enacted one of his more tone-deaf moments of leadership, and posted photographs online of himself cooking a curry. It prompted backlash as Australians across the country were required to isolate in often cramped motel rooms at the time.
The Lodge was also the venue for a well-publicised stay when treasurer Josh Frydenberg temporarily moved into the building with Mr Morrison after the ACT went into lockdown in October 2021.
The pair reportedly got along quite well, ate meals together and washed dishes. However critics pointed to the stay-over as a sign that Mr Frydenberg had become too close to Mr Morrison.
"We're living under the same roof, we're eating together," Mr Frydenberg said at the time.
"There's enough bottles of ginger ale for us both to get one.
"We pop the spaghetti bolognese - or last night it was the schnitzel - into the microwave and then we sit down and have a good conversation."
It is still unclear whether Anthony Albanese will make The Lodge his main residence, as the new Prime Minister has evaded questions on the topic.
When asked if his dog, Toto, would reside in Canberra, Mr Albanese didn't give a clear answer.
"One thing that I do know is that wherever I go, Toto will be going with me," Mr Albanese said last week.
However, Labor MP for Bean David Smith told a candidates' forum during the campaign that Mr Albanese would follow the tradition of living in The Lodge during his prime ministership like all previous Labor leaders in government.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.