No link found between caesarean birth and food allergies

By Qamariya Nasrullah
Updated May 26 2022 - 8:18am, first published 8:00am
A recent study confirmed no link between caesarean births and food allergies in the first year.

While babies born through caesareans may lack some gut bacteria that would otherwise be gained through vaginal births, recent research has consistently shown that there is little evidence for caesarean births being responsible for asthma and allergies.

