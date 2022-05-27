The Canberra Times
Snow forecat means ski season looks to get off to early start in Perisher Valley, Thredbo

By Samuel Dirkis
Updated May 27 2022 - 7:14am, first published 5:30am
Some snow has already arrived at Thredbo Resort, with more on the way. Picture: Supplied

An expected dump of about 50cm of snow next week has the ski fields hoping for an early start to the season.

