An expected dump of about 50cm of snow next week has the ski fields hoping for an early start to the season.
The Bureau of Meteorology's Morgan Pumper said conditions were right for plenty of snow.
"Given the below zero temperature in the Perisher Valley through the week there is possibility of more snow in the region," the meteorologist said.
The bureau is forecasting lots of sub zero mornings in Perisher next week, with snow or showers tipped on most days. It's a similar story in Thredbo, where a spokesman says it's also expecting snow.
"Our weather reports say there is about three centimeters of snow on the mountain, and we've had the snow guns going all day," a spokesperson said.
Although the ski season doesn't officially start until June 11, Thredbo is expecting an early turn out.
The spokesperson said it was expecting a very busy season, as the winter Olympics had renewed interest in snow sports.
Meanwhile in Canberra, the cold wet weather is expected to hang around for a bit, with a likely brief reprieve on Sunday.
There's an 80 per cent chance of rain on Saturday, although it's only tipped to be 1-4mm, and an expected top of 16 degrees. Sunday is less likely to have rain, with just a 10 per cent chance, although it's only likely to reach 14 degrees.
The rain is forecast to return on Monday when there's a 95 per cent chance of rain and 15-20mm are tipped. There's a similar chance of another 3-8mm on Tuesday, before the chance of rain eases through the rest of the week.
The mercury is set to keep dropping early next week, too, with tops of 12 degrees on a few days, and a very chilly expected top of just 10 on Tuesday. Thursday is forecast to drop to an overnight low of minus 2.
