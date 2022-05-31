The Raiders will blood another debutant in round 13 of the NRL when Canberra host the Sydney Roosters on Sunday afternoon.
Trey Mooney will play off the bench in his first game for the Raiders after a solid season in NSW Cup.
"It shows how healthy or depth is," Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said. "I spoke to Harry Rushton and said I'm giving Trey his opportunity, he's by no means relegated, I need these guys to get first-grade experience, and Harry was great and totally understood.
"Hopefully Trey won't be the last one. The more experience I give these young players, the better place we'll be in when we call upon them.
"Trey's consistency in NSW Cup is the level of the quality of his training and it warrants his position.
'He's got really high standards at training. He's always doing that little bit extra and that doesn't go unnoticed."
Mooney steps in for Corey Horsburgh who has been promoted to wear the No. 8 jersey in place of Josh Papalii while the veteran is in camp with the Queensland Maroons.
"Corey deserves the promotion to the starting team," Stuart said. "I feel Corey is playing his most consistent football of his career at the Raiders."
Meanwhile Corey Harawira-Naera's form in NSW Cup has also earned him a return for the Green Machine with a spot on the interchange alongside Mooney.
Raiders five-eighth and newly selected NSW Blues centre Jack Wighton will be a huge loss for Canberra against the Roosters, but Matt Frawley will attempt to fill his shoes driving their attack with star halfback recruit Jamal Fogarty.
On Sunday night Wighton rushed off to join the Blues squad in Coogee immediately after the Raiders' narrow defeat to the Eels.
"It's important now that every player from 1-17 adds that extra five percent," Stuart said of how the team copes with the Origin absences.
"It's not up to Taps [Joe Tapine], it's not up to Corey Horsburgh - everybody has to take on board a little bit extra with what we're missing with Jack [Wighton] and Josh [Papalii] not playing."
Adam Elliott retains his place as lock in the side, despite informing Canberra of his decision to leave the club for Newcastle at the conclusion of the 2022 season.
Elliott will join his partner Millie Boyle who recently also signed a deal with the Knights' NRLW team.
"Adam got a very healthy financial contract and we couldn't get there, which is business," Stuart said.
"That's what happens when you've got a salary cap. I'm happy for Adam that it was a very attractive deal."
NRL ROUND 13
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Sydney Roosters at Canberra Stadium - 4pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Matt Frawley, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Corey Horsburgh, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ryan Sutton, 16. Corey Harawira-Naera, 17. Trey Mooney. Reserves: 18. James Schiller 19. Harry Rushton, 20. Adrian Trevilyan, 21. Brad Schneider.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
