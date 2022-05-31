The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

NRL: Raiders name debutant Trey Mooney, with Matt Frawley to take Jack Wighton's spot for Roosters clash

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated May 31 2022 - 7:25am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders youngster Trey Mooney is set to debut off the bench on Sunday. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

The Raiders will blood another debutant in round 13 of the NRL when Canberra host the Sydney Roosters on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.