Japan-bound fullback Tom Banks is not ready to say goodbye to Brumbies fans just yet.
"Hopefully we're going to create a few more memories before the season finishes," he said on Tuesday as the Brumbies prepare for their quarter-final showdown at home against the Hurricanes on Saturday night.
Advertisement
"It's just the culture we have down here, I think it's what sets the Brumbies apart from a lot of other teams.
"It's an absolute joy to come in here every day and be with the boys and the coaches, so it's probably the thing I'll miss the most."
Banks is one of four Brumbies including Scott Sio, Irae Simone and Folau Fainga'a that were confirmed to be leaving the club at season's end. Brumbies head coach Dan McKellar is also moving on to a full-time role with the Wallabies following the Brumbies' campaign.
Leaving on a high with a Super Rugby Pacific trophy in their hands is the goal for the group now, but it's been a tough trot after a strong season overall.
Three consecutive losses - including a defeat to the bottom-of-the-ladder Moana Pasifika - is hardly the form they wanted to take into a quarter-final, however they're confident the team can click into gear this weekend.
"We knew Moana [last week] were going to be up for it in the last game of the season, and unfortunately they just got over us physically," Banks said.
"We were quite disappointed with the performance. It's probably a lot of individual errors that are an easy fix, but collectively, we had a lot together as a team.
"So it's just about trying to solve those."
Playing on their home turf the Brumbies want to do their loyal supporters proud, and are hoping for a repeat result of the last time they faced the Hurricanes - a win just last month.
"Hopefully [they underestimate us]," Banks joked. "No, we've got no doubts about the opposition that's coming in and what they're going to bring. It's going to be a massive game.
"They've got strike-power everywhere, so it's about trying to nullify those, and then play to our strengths.
"The forwards have got to be up for a big one, but it's about turning up and bringing lots of intent."
The Hurricanes will arrive in Canberra coming off a loss to the Western Force. Banks said playing at home is a huge advantage and encouraged Brumbies supporters to "embrace the cold" and turn up in large numbers for the game.
"Canberra is an awesome place to play and a really tough place for opposition teams to come to and win," Banks said. "Embrace the cold. It's going to be an awesome night of footy. Two very good sides and a lot to play for, so we can't wait to see everyone there."
As for whether this season could be the last ever time Banks plays in a Brumbies jersey, the Wallaby didn't want to rule out a return to the capital after his stint abroad.
"Never say ever," he said.
"I don't know what the future holds. They took a chance on me when not much was happening in my career.
Advertisement
"I've fallen in love with Canberra over the last six years.
"The Brumbies have been so good to me. It's an extraordinarily tough decision, but one that feels right for me in my career. So I've got nothing but respect and admiration for the Brumbies as an organisation.
"In six years down here, I never thought this day would come, but I'm just so excited for the next few weeks. We're really enjoying it as a team and trying to be successful and win the championship."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.