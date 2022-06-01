The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Human Nature brings music from 30-year career to Canberra's Royal Theatre

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated June 1 2022 - 10:07am, first published 2:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Human Nature - Andrew and Mike Tierney, Phil Burton and Toby Allen - will be in Canberra this week. Picture: Supplied

In a lot of ways, Motown gave Human Nature's career a second life.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.