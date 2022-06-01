"And that's what Smokey saw in it too. He said, 'I see you're not trying to take a culture, you just love this music. We made this music not for black audiences or for white audiences. We made it for everybody. And so to see this group from Australia, loving the music and re-imagining it for their audiences, that's kind of like the realisation of our dream because that's what we wanted to do with Motown. We didn't want to just keep it for a certain audience.'