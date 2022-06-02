The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber • Opinion

The cult of the leader is not the answer to revive political parties

By Scott Prasser
June 2 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The now former deputy PM and prime minister, Barnaby Joyce and Scott Morrison. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

The change of leaders and their deputies of the federal Liberal and National parties this week following their recent election loss, highlights both the cult of the leader that now pervades our political parties as well as their very vulnerability.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.