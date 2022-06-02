All this is saying that no-one should expect the new Liberal and National leadership teams, regardless of your views about some of the personalities, to alone be able to restore their parties' political fortunes overnight. Nor should these parties do nothing and patiently wait for the electoral pendulum to swing back their way. That is too simplistic, too easy and ignores the inherent challenges facing all political parties in modern day Australian politics today. It needs a more thorough rethink about the roles and structures of parties and their beliefs.