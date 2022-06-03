The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Subscriber • Opinion

The problems facing remote Indigenous communities can't be boiled down to white racism alone

Simon Cowan
By Simon Cowan
June 3 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The problems facing Indigenous communities are complex and multifaceted. A failure to accept this is one of the biggest problems when it comes to closing the gaps. Picture: Getty Images

A lot of attention is being shifted to Indigenous politics in light of Labor's commitment to holding a referendum on constitutional recognition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Cowan

Simon Cowan

Canberra Times columnist

Simon Cowan is research director at the Centre for Independent Studies and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.