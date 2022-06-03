The Canberra Times
NRL: Canberra Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker to miss rest of season

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated June 3 2022 - 3:02am, first published 3:00am
Canberra Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker will have surgery on his shoulder and is set to miss the rest of the season. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

It's the news no one wanted to hear. Canberra Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker will undergo surgery on his right shoulder and is set to miss the rest of the 2022 NRL season.

David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

