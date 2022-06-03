Raiders star Josh Papalii has already made his mark in Canberra rugby league, and younger brother John will be out to prove talent runs in the family when he trots out for the Queanbeyan Blues this weekend.
Originally contracted with the Belconnen Sharks for this season of the Canberra Raiders Cup, an unhappy Papalii sought an exit strategy from the club after just a few weeks.
The 29-year-old had turned up to the Blues' pre-season training earlier this year and found the club was a perfect fit, so he made moves to join the team.
It took some time for the switch to be approved, but finally on Saturday he will begin his career as a Queanbeyan Blues player after a false start last week where he was named but didn't play.
"I've been looking forward to playing at the Blues for the last six weeks since my release," Papalii said.
"Up until now I haven't really found a good team to have fun with."
Captain-coach for the Blues and former Raiders skipper Terry Campese said Papalii was a valuable addition to the club.
He was looking forward to running out alongside Papalii this weekend
"I can't wait to put on the jumper with him," Campese said ahead of Papalii's Blues debut against Yass Magpies.
"He is raring to go which is going to be a big boost to our forward pack. He's a really good lad. He's a larrikin. He boosts the energy around training, which I love."
Papalii believed Campese's knowledge of the game and experience in the NRL would have a positive impact on him as a player.
He had his heart set on winning the competition with the Blues and hoped he could assist in playing a role in the team making it to the finals.
"I am just going to be chasing that championship," Papalii said.
"I am just really excited just to be with the boys, and it's going to be more fun."
After enduring a tough time when he wasn't playing rugby league, Papalii is focused on enjoying the game again and making the most of his opportunity with Queanbeyan.
This weekend the Blues will be aiming to extend their winning streak at Seiffert Oval against the bottom-of-the-ladder Magpies.
A victory against Yass could catapult Queanbeyan as high as second on the table.
Meanwhile, the Magpies have a chance to lift themselves out of last place if they can cause an upset.
As Papalii's brother Josh heads into another State of Origin campaign representing Queensland, the forward was extremely proud to share a surname with the legendary Raider.
"He's always led the family, he is an inspiration to all of us," Papalii said.
First grade, Saturday, 3pm: West Belconnen Warriors v Queanbeyan Kangaroos, at Raiders Belconnen; Queanbeyan Blues v Yass Magpies, at Seiffert Oval; Woden Valley Rams v Gungahlin Bulls, at Phillip Oval; Goulburn City Bulldogs v Tuggeranong Bushrangers at Workers Arena.
